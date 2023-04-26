Panic in Bengal school after man brandishing gun enters classroom

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) Panic gripped the students and teachers of a state-run school in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday after a person entered a classroom brandishing a revolver and with a knife tucked in his trousers.

The shocking incident took place at Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School on Wednesday afternoon when the students were busy attending regular classes.

Suddenly a man entered a classroom in the primary section of the school brandishing a gun. He also carried a knife that was tucked in his trousers, along with two bottles full of mercuric acid.

After entering the classroom, the man placed the two bottles of acid on the teacher's table, eyewitnesses said.

He then raised his gun and claimed that while some people were telling him that his wife was of questionable character, some others told the same thing about him to his wife. He was also heard complaining that his son was suffering because of this.

As panic gripped the students, a couple of teachers and the local youth tactfully handled the situation. While the teachers got him engaged in a conversation and started persuading him to put down the gun for the safety of the students, a couple of youth pounced on him from behind and disarmed him.

The local people then handed over the man, along with the gun, knife and the acid bottles to the police, who, led by district Superintendent of Police Pradeep Yadav, had reached the school premises.

Yadav said the man has been identified as Raju Ballav, who is suspected to be suffering from some mental problem owing to some family feud.

"We will find out the details. It needs to be seen how he entered the school without being questioned," Yadav added.

