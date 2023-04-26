10 Policemen, Driver Killed in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Dantewada: Ten policemen and a driver were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. The security personnel and a civilian were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast carried out by Maoists when the policemen were travelling in a mini-van to launch an anti-Naxal operation in the area.

The Maoists attacked the mini-van carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. It is reported that the Maoists had planted an IED in the area.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tweeted that the DRG personnel were on their way to launch an anti-Naxal operation in the area. He expressed his condolences to the families of slain policemen.



“The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace,” Bhupesh Baghel wrote in his tweet.

#WATCH | On reports of an IED attack by naxals on security personnel in Dantewada, claiming the lives of 11 personnel, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last… https://t.co/n1YV67sIoi pic.twitter.com/CC8Dj0uAca — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and assured him of all the possible help. It may be recalled here that 22 policemen had lost their lives while fighting the Naxals in Terram jungles along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts in April 2021.

(With agency inputs)