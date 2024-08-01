‘Panchayat’ fame Buloo Kumar on Bihar's film policy: ‘Feels very good’

Patna, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Buloo Kumar, who essayed the role of Madhav in the web series ‘Panchayat’ expressed his happiness on the film policy that has been introduced in Bihar, sharing that he will get more opportunities to be home for work.

Buloo, who hails from Nawada, Bihar, opened up on the web series and films set in Bihar.

Talking to IANS, Buloo said: “It feels very good that films are being made on the background of Bihar. There are many stories in Bihar, be it Renu or Nagarjuna. Now with the introduction of the film policy, films will now be shot in Bihar.”

“I am very homesick. Now when films are shot in Bihar, I will get more opportunities to stay at my home,” he shared.

He further shared that art films are close to his heart, and in commercial films, people work for money and fame.

About working in Bhojpuri films, he said: “If the story of the films is good then there is no problem in doing Bhojpuri films. Now with the introduction of the film policy, it will also be beneficial. Hopefully, the government will give subsidies only to the good films.”

Talking about the interest of the youth of Bihar to enter into the world of acting, Buloo said: “They should first evaluate themselves. After that come to this field. After that work hard whenever luck gives you a chance.”

On the shift of cinema from the big screen to OTT, Buloo commented: “Theatre artists have benefited from the advent of OTT. The big screen has suffered damage. The box office collections have dropped drastically. On one side, there has been benefit and on the other side there has been loss.”

Revealing about his upcoming projects, Buloo said: “I have two films titled ‘Vrindavan’ and ‘Jaiye Ab Kahan Jaenge’, and a web series ‘Sarpanch Sahab’.”

