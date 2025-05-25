Pakistan made three unsuccessful bids to push terrorists across LoC: Army

New Delhi, 25 May (IANS) In a series of aggressive ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts, Pakistan made three unsuccessful bids to push terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir between May 6 to May 10.

A senior Army Commander told IANS that each attempt involved groups of three to four infiltrators and was orchestrated under the direct guidance of the Pakistani Army.

“All infiltration efforts were successfully foiled by alert Indian troops,” he said.

The attempts coincided with intense shelling and firing by Pakistan along the LoC, especially near the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) area, where a strategically significant Indian Army post is located at an altitude of over 11,000 feet. This high-altitude post, tasked primarily with preventing infiltration, played a key role in retaliatory action.

Beginning April 25, Pakistani forces initiated small arms fire in the region, escalating to heavy-calibre shelling by May 7. Over 100 heavy shells were fired in just one day. Despite the intense barrage, there were no casualties reported on the Indian side.

Army officials attributed this to superior combat preparedness, robust infrastructure including reinforced bunkers and tunnels, and advanced surveillance and targeting technologies.

The Indian Army responded with precision-guided strikes, destroying multiple Pakistani bunkers and launch pads from which the attacks were being launched.

“While Pakistan’s firing was irrational and scattered, our response was calculated, targeted, and extremely effective,” a senior Indian Army officer said.

The Indian side’s strong and immediate retaliation forced Pakistan to request a ceasefire, highlighting the effectiveness of India’s defensive posture along the LoC.

This same post also played a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian Army neutralised several terrorist camps across the border in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Located directly opposite the Leepa Valley in PoK, the post offers a commanding view of the first PoK village, providing Indian forces with a strategic advantage, both in terms of elevation and visibility.

The area was brought under Indian control during the 1971 war, adding about 40 square kilometres to Indian territory. Due to its elevation and fortification, this post remains one of the most critical positions along the LoC.

Brigade commanders confirmed the interception of enemy communications that suggest Pakistan suffered significant losses as a result of India’s precision strikes.

“We have evidence that our response inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani positions. The intercepted communications confirm their panic and loss,” an officer stated.

With any infiltration attempts and cross-border violations, the Indian Army continues to remain vigilant and prepared, ensuring the safety of its borders and demonstrating its tactical dominance.

