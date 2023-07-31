Pak intruder shot dead at IB in Jammu

Jammu, July 31, (IANS) The BSF on Monday said that a Pakistani intruder was shot dead on the International Border (IB) in Jammu's Arnia sector.

"In the intervening night of July 30-31, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in Arnia border area and an intruder was observed approaching toward BSF fence.

"The alert troops neutralised the intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt," the BSF added.

