Pahalgam attack: Congress leader urges Odisha CM, Speaker to convene special Assembly session

Bhubaneswar, April 29 (IANS) Rama Chandra Kadam, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Odisha Assembly, on Tuesday requested Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Speaker Surama Padhy to convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss Pahalgam terrorist attack and express solidarity with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the attack.

Kadam has written separate letters to Governor Kambhampati, CM Majhi and Speaker Padhy in this regard. "I would like to submit to convey a special session on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which has deeply shocked the whole nation, as well as the world. The death of two visitors from Odisha makes this tragedy even more personal for our state," Kadam wrote to the Odisha Governor.

"In this grave moment, we urge that a special session of the Legislative Assembly be convened at the earliest. This will allow all members to express their condolences, stand in unity with the victims and their families, and demonstrate that our fight against terrorism knows no political divisions," he further added. He made similar requests to the Chief Minister and Speaker as well, urging immediate consideration of the issue.

Notably, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest in the wake of the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In his letter, dated April 28, Gandhi stressed the need for Parliament to demonstrate solidarity and resolve against the deadly assault on civilians.

The attack, which was later claimed by 'The Resistance Front', an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, saw terrorists open fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley, killing 26 and injuring several others, including a Nepali national.

On Monday, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to convene a Special Session of Parliament to address the pressing challenges to national security following the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

