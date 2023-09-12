Padayatra failure: Protests against me a diversionary tactics, says Sekar Babu

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P. K. Sekar Babu has said that the BJP’s protest against him was a diversionary tactic to cover up the failure of K. Annamalai’s Padayatra, ‘En Mann, En Makkal’.

He said that the Padayatra of the Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai did not take off and added that it was to cover up this failure that the BJP was resorting to protests against him.

The HR&CE Minister said that he along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin are in politics since several decades and have seen many such protests. He said that he will not be cowed down by such protests and added that these protests will not in any way affect the good work done by the government.

He said that the DMK government was promoting social justice and equality and added that no one can stop the ministers from speaking about Sanatana Dharma and added that it would continue in the days to come.

When asked about the comment by Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Sounderajan on the Stalin attending temple consecration ceremonies, the minister said: “Puducherry L-G does not have any moral right to speak on this. She is the Governor of Telengana and the L-G of Puducherry and not the propaganda secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP.”

He also called upon Tamilisai to consecrate temples in Telengana and Puducherry before speaking about Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.