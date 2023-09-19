Pachuca beat Santos Laguna to keep alive Liga MX playoff hopes

Mexico City, Sep 19 (IANS) Pachuca survived a late Santos Laguna rally to secure a 3-2 home win in their Liga MX Apertura fixture.

Marino Hinestroza gave Pachuca the lead just before halftime but Lionel Brunetta equalized shortly after the restart, reports Xinhua.

Bryan Gonzalez restored the hosts advantage in the 69th minute and Illian Hernandez made it 3-1 with a stoppage-time strike.

Santos Laguna pulled a goal back through Felix Torres but Pachuca held on to clinch their second win from eight games so far this league campaign.

Guillermo Almada's men are now 12th in the 18-team standings with nine points from eight games, one rung below Santos Laguna, who have 11 points.

