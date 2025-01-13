‘Paatal Lok’ creator Sudip Sharma calls Hathi Ram Chaudhary a very spiritually evolved man

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner of the superhit streaming series ‘Paatal Lok’, has said that the lead character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary, essayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, is a very spiritually evolved character.

Ahead of the show’s release, Sudip spoke with IANS, and shared how Hathi Ram is a very basic man yet he doesn’t have any complex philosophies, and has managed to get into that zen space that people aspire to be in.

He told IANS, “Hathi Ram Chaudhary is a very spiritually evolved man. But you don't see him like that. When we talk of spiritually evolved characters, we think of characters who have very complex philosophies. Hathi Ram is not that.He is very clear about his right and wrong. He has a very strong moral compass, and he sticks to that. No force in the world can ever make him change his stance on that. If this is right, then it is right. If this is wrong, then it is wrong”.

He further mentioned, “No matter who you are, standing in front of him, telling him to do the other thing or to look the other way, he is not going to do that. And that's what I really like about him. So when someone says that Hathiram looks exactly the same, he hasn't changed or he behaves the same, he has already reached that place in life. He has already found this zen space that we all hope to find in our lives. He doesn't have restlessness in him. Hathiram has a firmness in him”.

‘Paatal Lok’ revolves around a cynical cop, played by Jaideep, who gets assigned to investigate a high-profile case. As he gets caught in the investigation, he gets dragged into the darker realms of the underworld. The series is inspired by traditional concepts of Swarg, Dharti and Paatal (heaven, earth and the hell), as metaphors for the different classes of India.

The second season of the show is set to drop on Prime Video on January 17.

