Overwhelmed by the positivity and love coming in from every quarter of the country: Jr NTR

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) Telugu Star Jr NTR, who was flooded with loving messages and greetings from fans from all across the country on the occasion of his birthday, says that he is overwhelmed by the positivity and the love that he has been receiving from every quarter of the country.

The actor on Tuesday celebrated his 42nd birthday. To mark his birthday celebrations, the unit of his upcoming film, 'War 2' released an explosive teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Jr NTR says he is overwhelmed by the outpouring of appreciation coming his way for War 2.

“It is truly a blessing to be an actor because you get to experience so much unconditional love from people. It is a very precious and a rare feeling and I’m really lucky to be receiving the same for War 2. This YRF Spy Universe film presents me in an all new avatar which I had a lot of fun portraying and I’m overwhelmed with the positivity and the love coming in from every quarter of the country,” he said.

The actor also said he was thrilled to witness the unanimously positive response to War 2 after giving every drop of emotion and energy he had within himself for the big screen entertainer.

“This character is extremely special to me. When you give so much emotion, so much intensity and energy to your role, it is all the more exciting to see this kind of response from my fans, from people who love to see good cinema on the big screen,” he said and added, “YRF Spy Universe has always created new cinematic and box office benchmarks and I’m really happy to see the start of our campaign making this huge a mark on people. Can’t wait to see the madness unfold in theatres from August 14.”

It may be recalled that the actor had also taken to his timeline on X to thank his fans for their constant presence and heartfelt wishes for his birthday.

The actor, in a poster, he posted on his X timeline said, "Sometimes I pause and look back at this journey and every time, it's you who come to mind first. Thank you my dear fans for your constant presence and heartfelt wishes."

He also went on to say, "The response to the War 2 teaser has been incredible. I can't wait for you to experience it on August 14th.A big thank you to all my well wishers, media and colleagues in the industry for your warm wishes. Grateful, always."

“War 2”, which is directed by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on August 14. Produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

