Over half of Indian business leaders use AI for sustainability: Report

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) More than half of Indian business leaders are already using artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve environmentally responsible outcomes -- putting India well ahead of the global and Asia-Pacific averages, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to the report, 52 per cent of Indian leaders say they are actively using AI to drive sustainable practices, compared to just 39 per cent globally.

This shows a major shift in mindset, as companies in India increasingly view sustainability not just as a compliance requirement but as a central part of their business strategy, said the report by US-based software company Autodesk.

Indian businesses are also optimistic about the future of AI. Nearly 79 per cent of leaders believe that AI will positively transform their industries -- much higher than the global average of 69 per cent.

However, they are also aware of the disruption that AI can bring. Around 61 per cent of Indian leaders acknowledge that AI has the potential to shake up their industries, especially among digitally advanced companies.

Alok Sharma, Director AEC at Autodesk India and SAARC, said that Indian firms are using AI with a clear purpose -- integrating it into their sustainability strategies to turn challenges into opportunities.

“By doing so, they are not just meeting regulations, but creating competitive advantages that lead to revenue growth and help attract talent,” he added.

The report also found that 86 per cent of Indian business leaders believe sustainability initiatives could boost their annual revenue by over 5 per cent.

Among companies that are digitally mature, 84 per cent say these efforts are helping them hire and retain top talent.

According to the report, 79 per cent of Indian business leaders plan to increase their AI spending. “AI is not just a passing trend -- it’s the foundation for future growth and innovation,” said Sharma.

“But for India to stay ahead, companies must build trust in AI and invest in the right skills to unlock its full potential,” he mentioned.

