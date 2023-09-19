Over 80 children of tribal hostel in MP's Jabalpur suffer food poisoning

Bhopal, Sep 19 (IANS) At least 80 children of the Eklavya tribal hostel located in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district were suffered food poisoning after having dinner, officials said.

After eating food on Sunday evening, almost all the children suddenly complained of stomach pains or started vomiting and some were admitted to the Victoria Hospital, while some were shifted into some private hospitals.

Doctors say that it is food poisoning.

Jabalpur district administration said the first aid treatment of the children was underway, and no casualty was reported so far.

It also said a team of officials was rushed to the hostel soon after after the incident was reported.

SDM Pankaj Mishra, who inspected the hostel, in his report, said that none of the children were serious and they were recovering after first aid treatment.

He said that sample of the food the children had eaten at the hostel had been collected and has been sent for testing and further investigation was underway.

State Congress President and former CM Kamal Nath wished all the children a speedy recovery while questioning that why the children were not given proper food and their safety ensured at tribal hostels.

"Many children falling ill due to food poisoning in Jabalpur Tribal Eklavya Model Residential School. I wish speedy recovery to all the children. I want to ask the Chief Minister why his government is not able to arrange clean food for the children of the tribal community?" he asked.

