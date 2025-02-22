Over 5.1 lakh TB patients notified since launch of 100-day campaign: Health Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Over 5.1 lakh TB patients have been notified across India since the launch of 100-day TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on December 7, 2024, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Among those identified, 2.4 lakh patients have been notified from public health institutions, while 1.1 lakh were identified through private healthcare facilities.

Till date, the campaign has made remarkable progress. Over 3.5 lakh TB patients have been notified across 455 intervention districts, and more than 10 crore vulnerable individuals have been screened as a result of accelerated case detection efforts, reduced diagnostic delays, identifying drug-resistant cases early and improving treatment outcomes.

A new strategy was designed for early identification of TB by offering X-ray as a screening tool for the population at higher risk of developing TB.

With the use of ultraportable hand-held X-ray and intensified efforts to reach door-to-door, in congregate settings, identifying risk groups such as diabetics, smokers, alcoholics, people living with HIV, those with TB in the past, geriatric population, household contacts of TB patients and screening both asymptomatic and symptomatic with X-ray, followed by confirmation using Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) has identified several asymptomatic TB patients.

Additionally, over 10 lakh Ni-kshay Shivirs have been organised, and 836 Ni-kshay Vahans have been deployed to extend the reach of TB services, ensuring that even the most remote areas are covered.

Over 38 lakh people have been screened using chest X-rays, including a substantial population that did not exhibit the typical symptoms or any symptoms of TB, informed the Health Ministry.

Alongside, the campaign is working to ensure complete treatment, scale up differentiated TB care for identifying patients in immediate need of care, hospital admission, the undernourished TB patients, and offer preventive TB treatment for the vulnerable population.

India’s commitment to fighting TB is evident in the nation’s achievements to date. In 2024, India notified over 26 lakh TB patients, thereby closing the gap in the estimated incidence and those notified to the programme.

