Over 30 lakh styles, 8,800 brands and 20 million expected visitors: Myntra EORS-20 live from May 31

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Celebrating a decade of revolutionising fashion through its marquee event, Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations, on Wednesday announced the 20th edition of its flagship fashion fiesta, the EORS (End of Reason Sale).

The mega event set to dazzle shoppers from May 31 will feature more than 30 lakh styles from across 8,800+ brands, marking a 47 per cent increase in brands catalogued and about 50 per cent increase in trend-first selection in comparison to the previous summer edition of India’s much-loved fashion carnival.

Shoppers will be able to unlock unprecedented value across premium and international brands, giving a boost to the trendification and premiumisation of fashion in India.

A whopping 8.6 million Myntra Insiders, members of the platform's coveted loyalty programme, will be enabled Early Access to the EORS from May 30. Myntra also anticipates 20 million users to flank the platform during the EORS.

"This marquee event has become a mainstay in revolutionising the way India shops for fashion. With value on premium and international brands being among the key focus areas of this milestone edition, we have an exciting lineup of brands offering meticulously curated collections, catering to the ever-evolving preferences of our discerning shoppers," said Neha Wali, Head of Growth and Revenue, Myntra.

"EORS-20 will showcase a 50 per cent uptick in trend-first styles and we are expecting 1.35 million new customers to shop from our marquee event," she added.

The categories that are anticipated to attract attention from consumers in addition to Women’s Western wear include Home, Beauty and Personal Care, Luggage and Travel Accessories, Watches and Wearables, Men's Workwear, and Sports Footwear, among others.

Some of the international and premium brands that are expected to witness high traction include Tommy Hilfiger, AX, Mango, New Balance, Puma, Levi's, Calvin Klein, Fossil, Nike, Adidas and MAC, among others.

Myntra also on-boarded an array of sought-after brands, with some of the notable ones being Victoria’s Secret, Dash & Dot, Aeropostale, Coach Watches, Qissa, Kate Spade Fragrances, New Balance High Heats and Staze Cosmetics, among others.

Additionally, Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and leading actress, Kiara Advani are seen alongside Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar in ad films to amplify the EORS' offers.

With the wedding season right around the corner, leading ethnic wear brands such as Anouk, Sangria, Libas, W and Biba are showcasing a bevy of great value offers.

Beauty brands such as Lakme, Anastasia Beverly Hills, MAC, Benefit Cosmetics, and Bobbi Brown, along with fragrances from brands like Tommy, Chopard, Tumi and Clinique will be available at exciting value offers.

This EORS-20 has an interesting selection of men's casual and formal wear available across never-before value offers from brands such as Mango, Roadster, Jack & Jones, Van Heusen, Louis Phillipe and GANT, among others.

Customers will also see a curated selection of fresh styles from over 400 homegrown D2C brands including Rare Rabbit, Uptownie, Damensch, Urban Monkey, Snitch and Powerlook, with each having a unique value proposition in both mass premium and premium segments.

The Customers will get early access to the event, along with the many perks for the over 8 million Myntra Insiders on May 30. The Grand Opening offers will be valid from midnight to 2 a.m. on May 31, and special offers for midnight shoppers (12 a.m. - 8 a.m.) on select categories will be enabled every day.

In addition, customers will get daily limited-time deals throughout the day for the best value in Time Bomb Deal (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.), 15-minute Price Crash (Refreshed 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.), Grab or Gone deals (new deals at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m.) and more.

All through EORS-20, a brand a day will be in focus, such as Lakme, Nike, H&M, Puma and Levi’s are some of the brands that shoppers can look forward to.

The hottest brand launches can be found under 'Top 20 Steals' including the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Dash & Dot, Aristobrat and Instax, among others.

Bank offers that customers can avail during EORS-20 include -- a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards and Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, a 15 per cent instant discount on Kotak and Myntra's co-branded credit card, and a flat Rs 20 cashback on a minimum order value Rs 700 on Paytm UPI.

Shoppers can expect amazing benefits on billing certain amounts with Aeropostale Backpacks, Titan Watches, Airpods and Firebolt Smartwatches, among others. Shoppers can also unlock a Rs 799 discount on Cleartrip on their purchases.

Myntra's social commerce efforts as a part of the EORS will see an 'Assisted Sale Shopping Experience', on Myntra Minis, the platform's signature short-form video content offering, via over 300 inspirational influencer content videos, helping them shop better.

Myntra will also engage over 150 influencers across the app and social media platforms, to further amplify the EORS' offerings. Shoppers will also see top influencers like Kush Sachdeva, Kirpit Arora, Krishna Misra, Shraddha Gurung, and Ashima Makhija, share their favourite picks from the event. Additionally, shoppers can also access pop shops that are curated by top influencers, on the Myntra app.

Myntra's vast network of thousands of delivery partners will cater to 19,000 pin codes serving as an important part of ensuring smooth and effective delivery to the customers.

Under the 'Kiranas & Last Mile Delivery Ecosystem', the Kirana partners will get an additional source of income, owing to the increased scale of orders during EORS.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.