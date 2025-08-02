Over 2.84 lakh Tripura farmers get Rs 45.43 crore under 20th PM-KISAN instalment

Agartala, Aug 2 (IANS) Over 2.84 lakh farmers from Tripura received Rs 45.43 crore as part of the 20th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, Chief Minister Manik Saha said after virtually attending the event.

The 20th instalment was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Later the Chief Minister in a post on the X said: “Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, various steps have been taken to empower our farmers. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a significant step in this direction.”

“Today, the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme - Rs 20,500 crore virtually disbursed by the Hon'ble PM to honor the farmers across the country including Tripura. A total of 2.84 lakh farmers from Tripura received Rs 45,43,74,000. Attended a programme held at the State Agricultural Research Center, A.D. Nagar on this occasion & encouraged the farmers," said CM Saha.

In a separate event of “Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh”, the Chief Minister said that the BJP government has given special importance to providing proper facilities to citizens from all sections and has been working towards the socio-economic development, qualitative upliftment, and transformation of the people living in the backward block areas of the state.

He said that along with this, the state government is taking initiatives to honor the Samajpatis of the Janajati (tribal) communities.

The “Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh” aims to ensure that there is no incompleteness anywhere, CM Saha pointed out.

He said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that 100 per cent saturation should be achieved. The state government is also working in that direction. Emphasis should be placed on 100 per cent implementation of various projects.”

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘Navdisha Abhiyan’ with a total outlay of Rs 50 crore to develop the socio-economic conditions of 10,000 families under 16 blocks of the state who are yet to cover under the Self-help Groups (SHGs).

“The Prime Minister’s dedicated efforts led to the launch of the Jan Dhan Yojana with zero balance. People are now reaping the benefits. About 55 crore accounts have been opened across the country under this scheme,” he said.

Rs 32 crore was allocated for 80 Integrated Farming Clusters (IFCs) to boost the agriculture and allied activities by the SHG’s women members, he said, adding that currently the state has 53,951 SHGs with the total women members of 4.84 lakh under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission.

“One of the goals of the government is to improve the lives of poor and marginalised families.Campaign has been launched to improve the socio-economic conditions and livelihoods of those who have not been able to join self-help groups due to various reasons.”

The Chief Minister informed that a project called TRIPTI (Targeted Rural Initiatives for Poverty Termination and Infrastructure) has been launched for the upliftment of about 4,000 poor families in the Ganganagar block of Dhalai district and the Dasda block of the North Tripura district.

Saha stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, 112 aspirational districts and 500 aspirational blocks across the country have been identified for taking up special development efforts for these districts and blocks.

He further said that the state government is committed to improving the socio-economic conditions, quality of life, and prospects of citizens in the backward block areas. Monitoring, he said, is crucial to achieving this.

“In each block, emphasis has been given to health, nutrition, education, agriculture, resolving agricultural issues, and social development. The monthly allowance of tribal leaders has recently been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. This government has given importance to the integration of castes and tribes,” he said.

