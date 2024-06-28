Over 1,500 teachers to be shifted to 55 PM Excellence colleges in MP starting July 1

Bhopal, June 27 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government is all set to start Prime Minister Excellence Colleges with additional facilities for the students, including bus service, from the new academic year beginning July 1.

Last week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the preparations for the new initiative with the concerned officials and issued guidelines regarding the same.

This came after the state government decided to name one government-run college as ‘PM Excellence’ college in each district.

At present, a total of 570 government colleges are operating in Madhya Pradesh, of which 55 (in 55 districts of MP) would now be known as ‘PM Excellence’ colleges. The facilities and faculties in these colleges have been upgraded, for which the state government has sanctioned more than Rs 460 crore.

“More than 1,500 teachers of different subjects, who have good academic records, would be shifted to the PM Excellence colleges,” a senior official associated with the higher education department told IANS.

The administrations of the respective ‘M Excellence colleges have been directed to ensure that the students get better facilities for study as well as sporting activities.

The state Cabinet had passed the proposal to run PM Excellence colleges in Madhya Pradesh in the very first meeting after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assumed office in December last year.

CM Yadav, who was the Higher Education Minister in the previous government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is personally monitoring all the developments related to this initiative, an official said.

