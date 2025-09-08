Weapons Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This 2000 Crore Collected Horror Movie

Horror films rarely go out of trend, and Hollywood’s latest release Weapons has proved it yet again. While the genre thrives on giving audiences just the right amount of scares, this film has gone a step further, delivering a thrilling experience that’s drawing massive crowds worldwide.

A Global Box Office Sensation

Directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons features an ensemble cast including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Austin Abrams, Keri Christopher, and Toby Huss. Released on August 8, the film received blockbuster talk right from day one. Backed by strong word of mouth, it has already grossed an astonishing $235 million (around ₹2,000 crore) at the worldwide box office. Despite still running successfully in theatres, the makers surprised fans by announcing its OTT release.

Streaming on Four Platforms from September 9

From September 9, Weapons will be available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Vudu, and Google Play. However, it won’t be free to stream — viewers will need to rent the film to watch it online. This strategy aims to reach horror fans who may have missed watching it on the big screen.

Industry experts are calling the move a bold gamble. Releasing a theatrical hit on OTT this early could either expand its success or risk denting box office numbers.

The Plot of Weapons

Weapons is not your usual horror thriller. The story unfolds around a chilling mystery — at exactly 2:17 a.m., all the students in a class vanish without a trace, except for one survivor. The terrifying search for answers forms the gripping narrative.

With a production budget of ₹335 crore, the film has already stormed past the ₹2,000 crore mark globally, setting new box office records.