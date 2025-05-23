Viral Prapancham OTT: Underrated Telugu Thriller Streams Now on Sun NXT

This week, Telugu cinema fans can enjoy a feast as two movies are being released in the streaming space. One is Sarangapani Jathakam, written and directed by Indraganti Mohanakrishna. Despite its tepid reception in theaters, this film deserves credit, at least on streaming.

The comedy style is unique and contemporary, and the film's only intention is to make you laugh from start to end. Movie buffs will definitely appreciate Sarangapani, starring Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore, once it releases on streaming.

Viral Prapancham is the other film that debuted on OTT this week. Despite its theatrical release, the film did not receive the same level of appreciation from the audience. The new-age thriller flopped in theaters, but its creators are sure it will be recognized when it streams.

Viral Prapancham is based on two women, Swapna and Aditi. The rest of the thriller revolves around Swapna's long-distance relationship and how an unforeseen occurrence alters both women's lives.

Viral Prapancham streams now on Sun NXT, and it remains to be seen how well this movie will be received by audiences in the streaming space.