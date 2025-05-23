TGPSC Group 2 Certificate Verification from May 29 - June 10

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has finalized the schedule for Group-2 certificate verification, which will begin on May 29 and continue till June 10, 2025. The verification process will be held in two sessions daily from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM at Suravaram Pratap Reddy University Building, Hyderabad.

The commission has set aside June 11 as a reserve day. The verification is part of the recruitment process to fill 783 vacancies under Group-2 Services. The written examination was conducted in December 2024, and results were declared in March 2025.

The list of shortlisted candidates for certificate verification is available on the official TSPSC website:tspsc.gov.in. The day-wise schedule and verification material will be available for download from May 26. Candidates must carefully follow the instructions mentioned in Para-IV (General Provisions 10 A).

Important Instructions: