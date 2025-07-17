Untamed OTT Review: Netflix's Detective Thriller Keeps You Hooked Till the End

There is no doubt about even debating the popularity of detective shows and films on the streaming front. It gives audiences, who are invested and interested in watching content in the comfort of their homes, a chance to not just relish the drama that's unfolding in front of them but also put on their detective hats and try to identify who the mystery killer could be.

One of the main reasons OTT platforms continue to release fresh detective shows in various languages is that there will always be audiences eager to watch a gripping murder mystery, regardless of whether these shows remain engaging or not.

Untamed on Netflix OTT: Watch it or Skip it?

One such limited series that has recently been released on Netflix is Untamed, starring Eric Bana. Eric plays a detective tasked with solving a shocking murder at Yosemite National Park, and what follows in the rest of Untamed is deceit, lies, and a good amount of suspense.

Untamed confidently portrays how horrific humans can become when they are cornered. A woman's body descends and nearly takes down two men who were climbing a hill at Yosemite National Park. Eric Bana's Kyle Turner comes and destroys the questioning, and from the moment he was seen, his character was declared rude and stoic.

Another common trope that works the best with detective dramas is how the investigator tries to handle his own personal traumas along with the investigation, and this is where the actor Eric Bana really shines. There is an ex-wife who he is still in touch with, and in fact, she is one of the closest people in the detective's life.

Untamed is really unique in the way it successfully tries to handle complex human relationships while attempting to solve a murder in the beautiful Yosemite National Park. Like Adolescence, there is a silent pain that lingers throughout Untamed, and this is why it can be said that Netflix has another winner on their hands, thanks to writers Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith.