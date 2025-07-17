Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Divorced? Watch Their Viral Podcast Clip

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have put to rest the swirling divorce rumours — and they did it with their signature humor and warmth.

The candid moment unfolded during an episode of Michelle’s podcast, In My Opinion, which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson. As Barack entered the studio, Michelle stood up to greet him with a hug. Craig, ever the tease, quipped, “Oh, you two like each other?”

Acknowledging the gossip making the rounds, Michelle playfully responded, “Oh, the rumour mill.”

Barack joined in on the light-hearted banter, joking, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.”

Robinson chimed in again, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together,” to which Michelle replied, “I know, ’cause when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

The rumours gained traction earlier this year when Michelle was notably absent from several major public events, including Donald Trump’s inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. In a previous interview, Michelle clarified that her absence was a personal choice — a reflection of a new phase in her life where she embraces freedom and independence, something she hadn’t experienced while in the White House.

Once again addressing the speculation directly, Michelle declared in the podcast:

“There has not been a moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting on my man.”

She continued, “We’ve had some really hard times and lots of fun times, many adventures — and I’ve become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Barack, clearly moved, responded, “Don’t make me cry now. Not at the beginning of the show.”

The Obamas, who married in 1992, have long been admired for their enduring partnership and authenticity. As one of America’s most beloved couples, rumours of a possible split had left many shocked. But with grace, humor, and honesty, they’ve once again reminded the world why they’re often considered the ultimate "power couple."