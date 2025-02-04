Top OTT Releases Last Week, Jan 27 - Feb 2: New Movies and Web series

Last week saw a plethora of exciting new releases on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. From thrilling crime dramas to romantic comedies, here are the top OTT releases from January 27 to February 2 that you shouldn't miss:

Pushpa 2: The Rule - Netflix

Allu Arjun's much-awaited crime thriller, Pushpa 2: The Rule, finally premiered on Netflix last week in multiple languages. The movie follows Pushpa Raj, a daily worker who rises to become the leader of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate, and his intense rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawukar.

The Recruit Season 2 - Netflix

In its newfound cliffhanger finale, Netflix saw itself withdraw from the second season of The Recruit last week. The espionage thriller continues to trace the toes of rookie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks and his new mission in South Korea with Russians and Yakuza.

The Snow Girl Season 2 - Netflix

This gripping Netflix series follows journalist Miren Rojo as she sets out to unravel the truth behind a murder after receiving a mysterious message. With its intense plot twists and suspenseful storytelling, The Snow Girl Season 2 is a must-watch.

You're Cordially Invited - Amazon Prime Video

This is a romantic comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, where two families accidentally book the same wedding venue and get into all the chaos that comes with it.

The Secret Of The Shiledars - Disney+ Hotstar

This thrilling drama is centred around a group of Chileans who have been tasked to protect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's hidden treasure. With Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar in the cast, this is a great watch for mystery and adventure lovers.

Identity - ZEE5

This crime thriller is about a truthful police officer and a sketch artist who unite to solve an intricate case along with the eyewitness.

Saale Aashiq - Sony MAX

This romantic thriller, with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mithila Palkin, and Chunky Pandey, talks about a young couple fighting for love against age-old traditions and hate politics.

Class Season 2 - Netflix

This is the second season of the popular teen drama series, which revolves around a group of students in an elite school in Delhi, navigating love, friendship, and social hierarchy.

The Night Manager Season 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

This spy thriller is based on the bestselling novel by John le Carré, which follows a former soldier who becomes a night manager at a hotel and is embroiled in an international arms deal.

Farzi Season 2 - Amazon Prime Video

The second season of this crime comedy-drama follows a small-time artist who turns to counterfeiting to make a living but soon finds himself caught up in a world of crime and corruption.

These exciting new releases offer something for everyone, from action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romantic comedies. So grab some popcorn, get cosy, and start binge-watching!

Also read: Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Bala Krishna's Movie