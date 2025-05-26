Thudarum OTT Release: Mohanlal's Blockbuster to Stream on JioHotstar from May 30?

Malayalam movie legend Mohanlal has been on a winning streak at the box office this year with back-to-back hits. L2: Empuraan, the much-awaited sequel to Lucifer, created havoc at the box office. But what stunned everyone was Mohanlal's movie that had limited promotions, starring Shobana alongside him. Titled Thudarum, the movie, which released amid low expectations, ended up being the third highest grosser ever in Malayalam cinema history.

It also became the first Malayalam movie to gross more than Rs. 100 crores from Kerala itself. Unimaginably, audiences have flocked to theaters to witness their beloved Lalettan portray a common man once more.

Thudarum's journey on OTT platforms was also quite interesting. The makers initially had a deal considering that the movie might not become a blockbuster, and owing to the massive response at the box office, the makers had to request the streaming partner to delay its release.

Thudarum will soon be available for streaming on JioHotstar, featuring Mohanlal.

It's a well-known fact already that Mohanlal's movie sold the streaming rights to OTT giant JioHotstar. The platform was supposed to release the movie on May 23rd, but owing to the makers' request, Thudarum will now release a week later, on May 30th. The same was visible on the JioHotstar platform earlier today, and the delay is welcome news for fans of Mohanlal, as they can celebrate their favorite star in the comfort of their homes.

Thudarum will be available to stream on JioHotstar from May 30 at 12:00 AM IST.