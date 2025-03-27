Tamil OTT Releases this Week: Sabdham, Aghathiyaa, Fire, and More!

It's almost the end of the month, which means a long weekend thanks to the Eid holiday, which will probably start on Monday. Enjoy your free time by checking out the exciting Kollywood movie schedule for this week. Many new movies and TV shows, like Mr. Housekeeping, Fire, Sabdham, Aghathiyaa, and Vijay LLB The Advocate, are about to be released on OTT platforms, which will make movie fans very happy.

Mr. Housekeeping

Starring in this romantic comedy directed by Arun Ravichandran are Hari Bhaskar, Losliya Mariyanesan, Ilavarasu, and Rayan. The producers of this interesting drama are N. Ramasamy and Nithin Manohar. It came out on the OTT platform on March 25.

Sabdham

Aghathiyaa

Arivazhagan Venkatachalam directs this scary drama with spooky turns, and Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, and Simran play important parts. It tells the story of Ruben, a ghost investigator from Mumbai, and his case about the deaths at a medical college in Munnar. When his religious beliefs and scientific facts clash, the story takes an interesting turn. From March 28, the movie will be on Prime Video, OTT Play Premium, and Sun NXT.

Fire

The movie stars Balaji Murugadoss, Sakshi Agarwal, and Chandini Tamilarasan in important parts. It was directed and produced by JSK Sathish Kumar under the name JSK Film Corporation. This thrilling story is full of exciting events. After buying the rights to the movie, Zee 5 will start streaming it on March 28.

Vijay LLB The Advocate

Key parts are played by Raaga Uthaya, Ashraf Navaghani, and Kannan Rajamanickam in the courtroom drama. According to the IMDb description, Venthan, a professor, has been charged with the murder of a female student from a private college. There seems to be a lot of proof and witnesses against him, which suggests that he is being caught. As a young lawyer, Vijay, Venthan's childhood friend, feels bound to help clear his old friend of such serious charges. According to Sony LIV, the movie will be available to watch starting March 28th.