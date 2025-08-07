Su From So OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Raj B Shetty Film?

Kannada cinema has been facing a lull and is missing one proper hit to cement its place at the Indian box office. Even though the likes of KGF, Kantara, and Sapta Sagaradache Ello managed to cross borders and reach other states, the industry had yet to make it a consistent habit. Then came Su From So, a horror comedy written and directed by JP Tuminad, who also acted in the same.

The movie, which was released amid low expectations, slowly picked up its pace with good word of mouth, and it was reflected in its collections as well. Since the film lands in a comical zone, it became easy for the audiences to connect, and it didn't take much time for Su From So to become an overnight sensation at the cinemas.

Everything to Know About Su From So OTT Release

Su From So has currently grossed close to Rs. 55 crores worldwide, and even on its thirteenth day, it's receiving love from all corners by collecting Rs. Rs.2.5 crores net approximately, taking its domestic net to Rs. 46 crores. Released on July 25, Su From So is also getting released in Telugu, and fans might have to wait longer before watching the film on streaming.

Owing to the overwhelmingly positive response, Su From So, whose OTT rights are bagged by Amazon Prime Video, might face a delay from its typical streaming release date. The expected OTT release of Su From So will be on August 23, but if the movie manages to create a sensation in its Telugu theatrical outing, Prime might delay its release by a week and look to stream Su From So from the first week of September.