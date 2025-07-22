Ronth OTT Telugu Review: One-Night Police Drama Makes for a Compelling Watch

Cop dramas are not new to Indian cinema, especially for Malayalam movies. Multiple filmmakers across political inclinations have used this narrative tool effectively to convey what they wanted in a gritty and engaging manner. But when a police-turned-writer directs a movie about two cops who get to do patroling together for a night and the events that unfold during their duty, the result is Ronth- a riveting drama from start to finish that keeps you hooked.

Ronth OTT Review: Shahi Kabir's Masterful Narration Makes It a Must-Watch

The most captivating aspect of Ronth is its ability to capture your attention from the outset. All the little details that are sprinkled cleverly by director Shahi Kabir matter the most once the film reaches its climax, and this is where Ronth truly shines. Its climax is one of the best that has come from Indian cinema in recent times.

Both Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew, who are directors themselves, completely surrendered to Shahi Kabir's idea of a cop, and together, they produced an engrossing experience. Those who missed out on watching the film on the big screen should definitely give it a watch on OTT. JioHotstar is currently streaming Ronth, and it continues to emerge as the preferred platform for exploring Malayalam cinema in the country.

Returning to the film, Shahi Kabir is the same person who wrote the screenplay for the recent Malayalam blockbuster Officer on Duty, which stars Kunchako Boban and Priyamani in lead roles. If that movie is racy from start to finish with commercial touches intact, Ronth is a totally opposite one, as it goes deeper into the lives of policemen with intricacy. In stories that revolve around a single night, it gets difficult to give a proper backstory to main characters, but Ronth achieves the same with utmost cleverness.

In conclusion, writer-director Shahi Kabir is making significant strides in Malayalam cinema, and Ronth is undoubtedly a noteworthy achievement. Fans of Malayalam cinema from across the world have found a powerful storytelling voice in Shahi Kabir as anticipation grows for his next venture.

Ronth is streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on JioHotstar.