How Indian Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan Lost 17 Kilos in 2 Months?

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has caused a stir with his dramatic weight loss. The Mumbai cricketer has lost an amazing 17 kilograms in two months, ending the doubters about his fitness. Sarfaraz's dramatic weight loss has made everyone interested in his workout routine, and it appears that he has done this by undergoing substantial changes in his diet.

The Diet that Changed Everything

As per Sarfaraz's coach and father, Naushad Khan, the secret to his weight loss was eliminating rice and rotis from his diet. They instead emphasized having green vegetables, salads, grilled fish, boiled chicken, and green tea. They also stayed away from sugar, maida, and bakery items. This extreme dietary change resulted in Sarfaraz losing a lot of weight, and he still continues to work on his fitness.

A New Chapter for Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz's weight loss story is not only about body change; it's also about his dedication to his cricket career. Now that he is fit, he is ready to elevate his game. His performances in recent international cricket matches have been splendid, and he is keen on doing even more to fulfill his objectives.

Sarfaraz Khan's Cricket Career

Sarfaraz Khan debuted internationally in 2024, representing India in Test cricket against England. He has played six Test matches since then, aggregating 371 runs with three half-centuries and one century to his name. His recent performance during the unofficial Test series against England 'A' caught people's attention, and the fans are keen to know what he can do in the future.

Conclusion

Sarfaraz Khan's weight loss is an inspiration to all, and his devotion to his cricketing career is appreciated. Now that he has gained his fitness and determination, he will do great things in cricket. As he keeps developing his game, the fans and critics alike will be watching with tremendous interest.

