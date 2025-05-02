OTT Releases This Weekend: Bromance, ED, Costao, and 27 Other Films to Binge-Watch

This weekend, IPL might just take a backseat as scores of films across languages have hit the screens. Movie fans in South India will rejoice watching HIT: The Third Case and Retro in the theaters. Thunderbolts, the release of Marvel in India, has surprisingly received widespread love and appreciation from fans.

Ajay Devgn has also come up with a promising sequel to his 2018 blockbuster, Raid. Despite opening up to mixed reviews, Raid 2 has made a fantastic start at the box office, and all these films are expected to boost their collections this weekend.

With the list of movies that are releasing this weekend in the cinemas, there is also a long list of films that are making their way onto the OTT platforms. As many as 30 movies will land on streaming giants like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.

Let's take a look at what they are and which OTT they are releasing in.

Amazon Prime Video

1) EMI—Tamil movie

2) ED (Extra Decent)—a Malayalam film starring Sooraj Venjaramoodu.

3) Valiant One—English Movie

4) Imperial Live Tour—Concert Movie

5) School Spirit—English TV Series

6) Buddy—Hindi Dubbed Movie

7) Another Simple Favor—an English movie starring Blake Lively.

8) Karebete—Kannada movie

9) Monsoon Baby—German movie

10) Ouseppinte Osiyathu—Malayalam movie

11) Sree Ganesha—Marathi movie

Netflix

1) Bad Boy—Israeli TV series

2) Para Rescue Jumper — Japanese TV series

3) Gatao—Chinese Movie

4) The Biggest Fan—Spanish movie

5) The Cliche—Thai movie

6) The Wrong Way to Healing Music - Japanese TV series

7) The Four Seasons is a Telugu dubbing series.

JioHotstar

1) Kull : The Legacy of the Raisingghs - Hindi TV series

2) 100 Foot Wave Season 3—English Documentary Series

3) The Brown Heart—English documentary (Season 3)

AhaVideo

1) Vere Level Office Season 2 : Telugu TV series

2) Varunan—Tamil cinema.

Zee5

Costao—Hindi cinema

Sun NXT

Kaala Pattar—Kannada movie

Blue Star—Tamil movie

Paraman—Tamil movie

Sony LIV

Bromance—Malayalam movie (Telugu audio available)

Black, White, and Grey—Hindi TV series

Lionsgate Play

The Bayou