Jio Offers Best Plan for IPL 2025 with Hotstar OTT - Full Details Here

Free IPL streaming is over. If you're planning to watch IPL 2025 on your phone, you'll now need a Jio recharge plan that includes Hotstar access. This change comes after Jio and Hotstar partnered to stream the tournament exclusively through the JioHotstar platform.

To help fans continue watching without hassle, Jio has introduced three prepaid plans. Each one comes with 90 days of JioHotstar access, so you won’t need to pay separately for a subscription. The plans vary in price and data benefits to suit different users.

Jio ₹100 Add-on Plan

This is a budget-friendly option for users who already have an active Jio plan. It offers 5GB of extra data and 90-day access to JioHotstar. There are no calling or SMS benefits, making it ideal for those who just need data to stream matches.

Jio ₹195 Cricket Pack

This plan is designed for users who expect to stream more matches or in higher quality. It includes 15GB of one-time data along with 90-day JioHotstar access. Like the ₹100 plan, it does not include calls or SMS, but offers more data for match streaming.

Jio ₹949 Full Recharge Plan

This is the most comprehensive plan for those looking for full connectivity and entertainment. It provides 2GB of 4G data per day (plus unlimited 5G where available), unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Hotstar access, valid for 84 days. It also includes JioCloud storage.

These new Jio plans are designed to ensure that cricket fans don't miss any of the IPL 2025 action, whether watching from home or on the go. With Hotstar now bundled, you just need to pick the plan that fits your streaming needs.