OTT Releases This Week, May 19 - 24: Heart Beat Season 2, Hunt, Our Unwritten Seoul, and More!

This week, several highly anticipated OTT releases are set to take over streaming platforms, ranging from gripping dramas to light-hearted travel shows. Here's a rundown of the top shows and movies coming this week, starting from May 19, 2025.

1. Our Unwritten Seoul – Netflix, May 24, 2025

The highly anticipated South Korean series, Our Unwritten Seoul, tells the story of twin sisters with opposite personalities who swap lives, setting off a chain of events driven by lies. Starring Park Bo-young, Jinyoung, and Ryu Kyung-soo, this series promises a blend of drama and emotional twists.

2. Off Track 2 – Netflix, May 23, 2025

The sequel to the hit series Off Track follows siblings Lisa and Daniel as they prepare for the grueling Vätternrundan cycling race. As they face unexpected challenges, old flames, and marital troubles, the duo's resolve is put to the test. The series stars Katia Winter, Fredrik Hallgren, and Ulf Stenberg.

3. Heart Beat Season 2 – JioHotstar, May 23, 2025

The medical drama Heart Beat returns for its second season, exploring the lives of doctors at RK Multispeciality Hospital as they navigate loss, life, and leadership. This season promises intense storylines, with Anumol, Deepa Balu, and Yogalakshmi returning to the cast.

4. Landman – JioHotstar, May 21, 2025

Set in the oilfields of West Texas, Landman is a high-stakes drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Inspired by the podcast Boomtown, the show dives into the world of roughnecks and billionaires, impacting the economy, climate, and geopolitics. Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and Jacob Lofland star in pivotal roles.

5. Sarah Silverman: PostMortem – Netflix, May 20, 2025

Comedian Sarah Silverman brings her unique humor to the forefront in PostMortem. After the loss of both her parents, Silverman explores grief through comedy, finding humor in funeral planning and her final moments with her mother. This deeply personal and hilarious special promises laughs and tears.

6. Tucci In Italy – JioHotstar, May 19, 2025

Actor Stanley Tucci embarks on a delightful journey through Italy in Tucci in Italy, a travel and food show. From the regions' rich culture to their exquisite cuisine, Tucci uncovers the heart of Italy, blending history and gastronomy in an unforgettable experience.

7. Fear Street: Prom Queen – Netflix, May 23, 2025

This slasher movie is set in Shadyside High, where ambitious "IT girls" vie for the title of prom queen. As a new nominee appears, things take a deadly turn. Featuring Ariana Greenblatt, India Fowler, and Ella Rubin, this thriller is sure to keep viewers on edge.

8. Hunt – ManoramaMAX, May 23, 2025

A gripping Malayalam movie about a forensic postgraduate doctor unraveling the mystery behind the skeletal remains of a missing student. As dark secrets come to light, she is forced to confront the past. Starring Bhavana, Renji Panicker, and Ajmal Ameer, Hunt is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers.

9. Abhilasham – Prime Video, May 23, 2025

In this Malayalam drama, two childhood friends reunite after years apart, but their past haunts them as they try to rekindle their friendship. Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, and Shine Tom Chacko lead the cast in this emotional tale.

10. Sirens – Netflix, May 22, 2025

Sirens is a thrilling drama about Devon, who becomes concerned about her sister's relationship with her boss. As she steps in, tensions rise, and secrets unravel. The series stars Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Kevin Bacon in significant roles.

With so many exciting releases across multiple genres, this week promises something for every viewer, from heartwarming dramas to thrilling mysteries. Whether you’re in the mood for comedy, drama, or suspense, there’s no shortage of must-see shows and movies to binge-watch!