Narivetta OTT Release: When and Where to Stream Tovino Thomas' Crime Thriller After Theatrical Run?

Tovino Thomas has slowly grown to be an impactful and phenomenal actor from South Indian cinema in recent times. Tovino was part of several important Malayalam movies, and most of them ended up being giant blockbusters at the box office. Not just as a hero, Tovino is also known to play important characters in large-scale movies like Lucifer.

His diverse range of script choices is inspiring to witness, and with each passing film, Tovino is leaving a strong impact on not just Malayalam audiences but also on South Indian moviegoers. One of the most important films to have come from Tovino Thomas was Narivetta, a film that explores how state-sponsored policing could lead to the destruction of marginalized communities.

Narivetta appears to be a similar movie to that of Nayattu, and those who watched the film loved Tovino's performance. The reviews from acclaimed critics in South India were largely favorable, but some wrote that the movie felt muddled and lacked the emotional depth that other big hits falling into the same genre had.

Despite the flaws, Narivetta ended up being a giant hit at the Kerala box office, and even in the second week, Tovino Thomas' movie is raking in solid collections. Just like every South Indian movie, Narivetta will also make its digital debut four weeks after its theatrical release. So, fans can expect the film to be available on OTT the last week of June, around the 25th.

Narivetta OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film?

If Narivetta's collections hold up like how it did for Thudarum, the movie's OTT release can be delayed for a week, but the chances of that happening are meager, and Tovino Thomas' film will most likely have its digital debut on June 25th. However, as suspense mounts, it remains unclear which OTT giant will acquire the movie.

Tovino's previous films have all gone to multiple streaming platforms, ranging from SonyLIV to SunNXT. JioHotstar, which has become the indirect home for Malayalam cinema, might secure the deal, or SonyLIV, which hosts Tovino's biggest blockbuster from 2018.

It is most likely that either JioHotstar or SonyLIV will end up acquiring Narivetta, but do not be surprised if Netflix joins the bidding at the last minute and secures the deal as they did with Tovino Thomas' ARM.

Since the movie has become a hit, the makers are confident of securing a deal that works for all the parties involved.