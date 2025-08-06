Metro In Dino OTT Release: Netflix Premiere Date, Cast, and Plot Details

Carrying forward the legacy of the 2007 cult hit Life In A… Metro, the film blends hyperlink storytelling, layered emotions, multi-city romances, and Pritam’s soul-stirring music. Audiences, especially fans of the original, have praised its relatable characters and heartfelt narratives. Now, after its successful run in theatres, the movie is set to make its digital debut — a delight for viewers who missed it on the big screen or want to experience its charm again.

Where and When to Watch Metro In Dino on OTT

The makers have confirmed that Metro… In Dino will stream exclusively on Netflix. While the exact OTT release date is yet to be announced, industry sources suggest it will drop after the standard 45–60 day theatrical window. This means fans can expect the film to arrive on the platform between late August and early September 2025.

What’s the Story About?

In true Anurag Basu style, Metro… In Dino interlaces multiple love stories set in urban India, each revealing the complexities of relationships in the modern age.

The ensemble cast brings together:

Aditya Roy Kapur as Parth, a commitment-phobic man who unexpectedly falls for Sara Ali Khan’s Thumri aka Chumki, despite her being engaged.

Neena Gupta (Shivani) and Anupam Kher (Parimal) as an elderly pair rekindling their connection after years apart.

Ali Fazal (Akash) and Fatima Sana Shaikh (Shruti), a couple grappling with the emotional strain of an unplanned pregnancy.

Konkona Sen Sharma (Kajol) and Pankaj Tripathi (Monty), exploring infidelity and emotional disconnect in a stagnant marriage.

Like its predecessor, the film captures the intersections of these journeys, proving that love, in all its forms, remains both complicated and beautiful.