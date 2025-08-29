Metro In Dino OTT Release: Anurag Basu’s Film Now Streaming on Netflix

Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated musical drama Metro In Dino hit theatres on July 4 and received a mixed response from critics and audiences alike. While reactions were divided, a section of viewers strongly resonated with the film’s soulful music. After a decent run at the box office, the film is now gearing up for its digital release.

Metro In Dino OTT Release Date

The film, touted as the spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 cult classic Life in a Metro, is all set to stream on Netflix from August 29, 2025. Confirming the premiere, the platform wrote, “Agla station: Pyaar, heartbreaks aur thodi si ummeed. Watch Metro… In Dino, out 29 August.”

The ensemble drama stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Box Office Report

Metro… In Dino opened modestly at ₹3.5 crore on Day 1 but gained steady momentum in the following days. The film maintained collections above ₹1 crore daily until its third Monday, despite competition from Saiyaara.

By the end of its four-week theatrical run, the film had earned a respectable ₹52.1 crore net in India and ₹68.25 crore worldwide, proving to be a fair success.

With its Netflix premiere just around the corner, audiences who missed the theatrical release can now stream Metro… In Dino from the comfort of their homes.