Mayasabha OTT: Deva Katta's Clever Attempt at AP Politics Earns Applause!

Telugu filmmaker Deva Katta falls into that zone of filmmakers whose characters have a strong voice, and it's through them that he tried to address what he felt while writing the movie. The director never budged for commercial movie trends or fell into the trap of the high-scale masala films that Telugu cinema is producing on a consistent basis.

Since Prasthanam, Deva Katta's films have had politics playing a key role, and it continued until Republic, which is one film that comes as a gut punch to whoever watched the movie. As his next project, Deva Katta wanted to learn more about the AP Politics of the 80s and 90s.

Talking about Andhra Pradesh politics without addressing certain incidents that changed the course of the state would be impossible, but Deva succeeded in that with SonyLIV's latest show, Mayasabha.

For those who have an idea of how political situations changed in Andhra Pradesh and how two people emerged as key players in years to come, they can identify Deva Katta's Mayasabha, a powerful tale on friendship, betrayal, politics, and everything in between.

Unlike a satire, where names of key figures will be slightly altered to give viewers a clear idea of who they are watching, Deva Katta gave proper purpose and motive to the characters he created in Mayasabha. The inspiration was obvious, the situations were known and felt, yet the web series remains extremely gripping and dramatic right from start to finish.

Changing names of historic figures alone won't cut it, but for real events that took place in the state of Andhra Pradesh to be fictionally told yet manage to give a sense to the viewers that they are watching something new on the screen is a task that very few could manage, and Deva Katta managed to ace it with Mayasabha.

