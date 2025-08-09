iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Price Hike and New Upgrades Revealed

Apple is gearing up to launch the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series next month, with the official event expected to take place on September 9, 2025. As the countdown begins, fresh leaks have surfaced, hinting at both exciting upgrades and a possible price hike across the lineup.

Price Hike Expected Across All Models

According to a Chinese tipster, Instant Digital, Apple is planning a $50 price increase for every iPhone 17 model. The price jump is reportedly due to rising component costs and tariffs in China.

Here’s what the leaked US pricing could look like:

iPhone 17: $849 (Approx. ₹74,000)

iPhone 17 Air: $949 (Approx. ₹83,000)

iPhone 17 Pro: $1,049 (Approx. ₹92,000) – now starting with 256GB base storage

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,249 (Approx. ₹1,09,500) – also with 256GB base storage

This isn’t the first hint of a price revision. A report by The Wall Street Journal also suggested Apple is considering price hikes due to significant design changes and feature upgrades in the upcoming series.

iPhone 17 Series: Expected Models and Features

The lineup will reportedly include four variants:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

While the standard iPhone 17 might retain a similar design to its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest iPhone ever, with just 5.5mm thickness.

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to feature major upgrades in design, performance, camera technology, and AI capabilities, making it the standout choice for those looking to upgrade this year.