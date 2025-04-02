Malayalam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Controversial Jailer Movie Online

When South Indian superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer movie was released, there was a request made in Kerala to Sun Pictures about considering a title change because a similar movie was being released in Malayalam cinemas. Despite their dissimilarity, this Malayalam film, which shares a name with Rajnikanth's, came out days after the Tamil "Jailer."

Both parties reportedly pursued legal action and ultimately reached an out-of-court settlement. The Malayalam film, backed by Sakkir Madathil, backed out of the fight and released it a week after Jailer.

This Malayalam movie, however, opened with polarising reviews. Despite receiving praise for the basic premise and the lead actor's performances, the film failed to captivate audiences overall. This sentiment was also reflected in the movie's box office performance, resulting in disastrous collections.

The director also stirred up quite a controversy by saying that the theatres were not giving enough screens for his film, and with the Tamil Jailer ending up being such a giant hit, people ignored this Malayalam movie with the same name to a large extent.

As a result, this Malayalam film failed to land a decent OTT deal for nearly two years. The makers can finally relax now that the film has found a taker in the streaming space. Jailer will start streaming on Kerala's regional OTT platform, ManoramaMAX, from April 4th, 2025.

ManoramaMAX announced it on social media. The movie follows a jailer in Kerala who attempts to rehabilitate criminals convicted in murder cases. The film follows the adversities he faces in his missions and how he overcomes them.