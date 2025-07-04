Maaman Movie OTT Release: Soori Film to Stream on Z5 From Tonight?

It's a feast for fans of Tamil cinema, as multiple shows and movies have been released on various OTT platforms this week. Right from The Good Wife to Madras Matinee, there are many options for fans to pick and choose from. But if there is one film that they have been waiting with bated breath for over the past few weeks, it's Soori Maaman.

Everyone has been impressed by Maaman's trailer. Zee5 (Z5) has decided to release the movie on streaming and premiere it on TV at the same time. This announcement came last week, and fans were hoping that the same would happen this weekend. But Z5 is yet to make a final call on the same.

Maaman Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

Starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles, "Maaman" tells the story of how a nephew bonds with his uncle and how their relationship eventually impacts his subsequent marriage to Aishwarya Lekshmi's character. Ever since Soori donned the lead actor's hat, there has been a lot of attention on his films, and he has proved the doubters wrong multiple times with his intense portrayal of characters.

Even the scripts that he is picking are close to the soil where he came from. All of his films, including Viduthalai, Kottu Kaali, and now Maaman, take place in rural India, particularly in Tamil Nadu. Soori has made his mark with outstanding performances in all roles, regardless of box office success.

With Maaman, Soori may have the opportunity to excel once more in a role specifically designed for him. Fans are hoping for a Tourist Family-like drama from Maaman, and Z5 keeps teasing the audiences by revealing that Maaman will be out soon but, at the same time, not revealing its release date.

On the Z5 app in the upcoming movies section, Maaman could be seen as "Coming Very Soon," but the exact date and time are not yet known. Considering Z5's plan for Maaman, it might be difficult for the platform to schedule a TV release on Sunday (July 6th). The broadcaster may stream the film this weekend or delay it until July 13.