Lucky The Superstar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch GV Prakash’s Tamil Film

Tamil entertainer Lucky The Superstar, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan, is all set to make its digital debut on OTT later this month. The streaming details were unveiled as part of JioHotstar’s South Unbound event, which highlighted the platform’s expanding slate of South Indian films and originals for 2026.

The film will premiere directly on OTT on February 20, 2026, skipping a theatrical release, and will be available on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. It will also be released simultaneously in multiple major Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, broadening its reach to audiences across the country.

Lucky The Superstar is directed by Uday Mahesh, widely recognised for his role as Chellam in the hit web series The Family Man. The feel-good family drama revolves around a lost puppy named Lucky, whose innocent presence brings positive changes in the lives of people it encounters—from healing emotional wounds to uniting families and even leading to unexpected social ripples.

Alongside GV Prakash and Anaswara Rajan, the cast includes Devadarshini, Panchu Arunachalam, Kovai Sarala, Elango Kumaravel, Namo Narayan, Daniel and Madhusudhan Rao in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, enhancing the narrative’s warm, uplifting tone.

The direct OTT release reflects the growing trend of platforms premiering family-oriented and feel-good films digitally, especially those with universal appeal and multi-language potential. With its heartwarming storyline and accessible release strategy, Lucky The Superstar is expected to attract viewers looking for wholesome entertainment straight to their screens.