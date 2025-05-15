Kuberaa’s OTT Rights Sold for Rs 50 Crore?

Dhanush is all set to make his mark in Telugu cinema with his much-anticipated film Kuberaa, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. According to industry sources, the film’s OTT rights have reportedly been sold to Amazon Prime Video for around ₹50 crore, creating a major buzz in film circles.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, and is being pitched as a pan-India action drama set in Mumbai. With such a strong lineup and cross-regional appeal, Kuberaa has already become one of the most talked-about films in production.

The movie is said to follow a rags-to-riches story, combining intense action and emotional depth. Its budget is reportedly around ₹120 crore, making it one of the most expensive projects in Dhanush’s career. The film aims to reach audiences across India through its multilingual release.

The involvement of top stars like Nagarjuna and Rashmika, along with Dhanush’s growing fan base across industries, has significantly raised expectations. Rashmika’s recent success in Chhavva has further boosted her popularity at the national level.

Kuberaa is expected to hit theatres in June 2025, with its digital premiere likely to follow. An official announcement from the makers is awaited.