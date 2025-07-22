Kannappa OTT Release: Vishnu Manchu Film to Stream From July 25 on Prime Video?

Days before the release of his ambitious film Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu made a clear statement indicating that it will take time for the film to be available on streaming. However, if reports are accurate, Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming Kannappa on July 25th.

Prime Video has not yet made an official statement, and the team behind Kannappa has also not provided an update for fans regarding the digital release. Upon its release on June 27, Kannappa garnered positive reviews, a trend that continued at the box office.

Vishnu Manchu's acting efforts, especially towards the last forty minutes of the film, were lauded massively, and these developments resulted in a lot of footfalls for the film. Prabhas' extended cameo as Rudra significantly contributed to Kannappa's success. VFX work delayed the movie's original April release to June.

After watching the film, audiences felt that the visual effects were well done, and alongside Vishnu and Prabhas, other actors' performances were equally praised. Kannappa, one of Tollywood's most anticipated films, will likely do well on OTT, and this will be reflected in its digital viewership numbers.