Jack, Good Bad Ugly, and More: 4 Interesting OTT Releases to Watch on Netflix This Week

Popular OTT giant Netflix has been a content-generating machine for a long time. Netflix consistently delivers its best content to audiences, regardless of its universal appeal. While they may not enjoy some of them, others prove to be engaging and captivating to watch. All in all, they prove time and again that they have the biggest volume of content out there.

Even with their Indian originals, they have been persistent in releasing back-to-back movies and TV shows. Even when their original content, especially with Hindi audiences, didn't seem to find that sweet spot, they balanced the same with their South Indian movies.

Netflix has not yet figured out how to produce long-form content for the South Indian markets, but it has deals with major production houses that enable the release of its big-budget movies within a 4-week theatrical window. A lot of recently released South Indian blockbusters found their OTT home in Netflix.

This week, Netflix has released intriguing movies on the platform for both Indian and international audiences to enjoy. Let's examine the movies that Netflix has released this week.

Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar's sensational blockbuster, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was a massive hit at the box office. Although it was made primarily to cater to Ajith's fans, the movie also impressed neutral audiences, resulting in Good Bad Ugly becoming the highest-grossing film of Ajith's career. The reception outside Tamil Nadu was minimal for the movie, but the film's collections in the state speak highly of the massive stardom possessed by the star.

Jack

After the blockbuster success of Tillu Square, Siddu Jonnalagadda developed a new project. Bommarillu Bhaskar came up with a unique idea on paper. There were decent expectations because of Siddu on Jack, but the trailer, despite having signature Siddu dialogues, didn't impress too many people. The same outcome occurred at the box office for Jack, resulting in one of the biggest disasters of the actor's career. However, on OTT, there will still be demand for the film, thanks to Siddu's image that skyrocketed post the Tillu series.

The Match

Netflix has added a true story to its expanding South Korean content with The Match. The film is about the iconic Go battle between Cho Hun-hyun and his protégé, Lee Chang-ho, to be the best in the world at the hugely popular strategic board game. The Match is a smash hit at the global box office. According to the movie, Cho Hun-hyun, South Korea's greatest Go player, is known as the "Go Emperor." But he loses to his student Lee Chang-ho, who becomes the youngest world champion in Go history.

Last Bullet

Last Bullet is purely for fans of action dramas who want to experience the ride without asking for logic. The movie, set in southern France, follows Lino, a getaway driver, ex-convict, and burglar who builds cars for criminal purposes.

Overall, fans of Netflix can enjoy an entertaining weekend by watching one movie per night in different genres until Sunday night, as all the films mentioned above are available for streaming on the platform.