From Jaat to Kesari Chapter 2: 5 Hindi OTT Releases to Stream in June 2025

For long, Bollywood has been waiting for a blockbuster, and even though there were a couple of decent films in the middle, the hunt for that true box-office hit continues for Hindi cinema. This year, Chhaava ignited a stir in North India, and gradually, theaters began to see full house boards.

After Chhaava, there were a few promising films from Bollywood that showed the potential to end up being giant blockbusters, but none of them worked the way Chhaavaa worked. Films such as Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, and The Diplomat, Sikandar, failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Jaat performed decently out of the lot, and it turned out to be the second biggest hit of Sunny Deol's career, post-Gaddar 2.

Kesari Chapter 2 received positive reviews and positive word-of-mouth from the audience from day 1. But even this movie failed to amass big bucks. Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, despite receiving mixed reviews, managed to rake in grand collections, thanks to the sequel power. Despite resorting to hero worship, Raid 2 managed to surpass the 200 crore mark worldwide, and Ajay Devgn once again demonstrated why he is currently one of the most lucrative actors in Bollywood.

Most of the films above are preparing for their digital debut to see how audiences react. In addition to star hero films, many other small-scale movies are set to release on OTT. Let's take a look at the list of films that are due to stream on multiple OTT platforms in the month of June.

Jaat

One of the much-anticipated movies that the majority of the Hindi audiences are waiting for, Sunny Deol's Jaat, gears up for streaming release. Everyone praised the first half of the movie, particularly the powerful presence of Sunny Deol. Even though the film didn't work as a whole, the first half was impressive enough, and director Gopichand Malineni should be lauded for giving a different makeover to Sunny.

Netflix secured the OTT rights for Jaat, and the movie will commence streaming on June 6th, 2025.

Kesari Chapter 2

Despite having a long history of groundbreaking films, Akshay Kumar has recently limited his output to patriotic productions. Even though fans want Akshay to try out comedy, Akshay always shows where his inclination was, and Kesari Chapter 2 was one such attempt. Set after the Jalianwala Bagh massacre, Akshay Kumar essayed the role of INC chief C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj in court, condemning the massacre.

Akshay's portrayal won hearts, and even the likes of R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday received laurels for doing justice to their roles. Despite the film's lackluster performance at the box office, OTT audiences will undoubtedly appreciate it.

JioHotstar bagged the digital rights of Kesari Chapter 2, and the movie will start streaming on 13th June.

Ground Zero

Another movie that's based on a real incident, Ground Zero stars Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. The film is about the BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba, was killed in 2003. After completing the shooting way back in 2022, Emraan Hashmi's film took three years and finally made it to the theaters in April 2025.

Ground Zero lands on Prime Video on June 27, 2025.

Stolen

Abhishek Banerjee is a proven performer, and he has shown his acting prowess time and again in multiple films and TV shows. Paatal Lok is enough to show his range as a dramatic actor, and even in the Stree series, he provided comic relief with his innocent yet scary act. Abhishek is known to pick scripts that have a lot of scope for acting, and his latest film, Stolen, falls into the same category.

Executive produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, and Nikkhil Advani, Stolen is about a baby who gets lost on a train, and Abhishek's character was immediately blamed, and he was declared the culprit. The trailer of the film was recently launched, and if the trailer is anything to go by, Stolen will be a gripping crime drama, with Abhishek Banerjee leading from the front.

Stolen Streams on Prime Video from June 4th.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

There was a lot of drama surrounding the release of Rajkummar Rao's comedy flick with a touch of science fiction, Bhool Chuk Maaf. Rajkummar is desperately trying to get into mainstream cinema, and the success of Stree 2 only catapulted his desire further. The trailer of Bhool Chuk Maaf was a giant hit, but Maddock Films initially decided to skip the theaters and directly release the film on Prime Video.

However, that changed when PVR INOX sued Maddock Films for more than Rs.60 crores. As a result, Maddock Films stuck to their previous commitment and released Bhool Chuk Maaf in theaters. The movie managed to mint decent money at the box office, and it remains to be seen if it can touch the Rs.100 crore mark, which seems impossible at the moment.

Bhool Chuk Maaf will make its digital debut on Prime Video on June 6th, 2025.