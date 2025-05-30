Tiger Turns Violent as Indian Tourist Tries to Take Selfie in Thailand; Video Goes Viral

An Indian tourist was brutally attacked by a tiger while attempting to pet it at an animal park in Thailand. A video of the incident, shared by X user Siddharth Shukla, quickly went viral, sparking widespread concern over the domestication of wild animals to attract tourists.

Posted on May 29, the video has garnered over three million views, alongside thousands of comments and shares. The clip shows the tourist walking the tiger on a leash and petting its back. According to reports, he sustained minor injuries.

One user identified the location as Tiger Kingdom in Phuket, pointing out that the facility requires visitors to sign a waiver, absolving the management of responsibility in case of an attack.

Another user, Sanjay Madrasi Pandey, expressed alarm over how many Indian tourists are drawn into risky photo opportunities with tigers in Thailand, often due to peer pressure.

“These wild animals are often heavily sedated to appear docile, but their true nature cannot be tamed. Once the effects wear off, a tiger can become violent, posing a serious threat. Tourism and adventure should not turn into fatal ventures. What begins as an exciting moment can quickly become a tragic one. Responsible travel requires both caution and respect for the wild,” he wrote.

Other users also noted that cats — including big cats like tigers — generally dislike being touched on the lower half of their bodies. In the video, the tourist is seen petting the tiger’s lower back, a sensitive area for felines. Netizens also noted that the animal caretaker was also hitting the big cat with a pointed stick on its lower body.

While petting any wild animal is inherently dangerous, tigers are especially sensitive around the belly, lower back, and hindquarters. Touching these areas can trigger defensive or aggressive behaviour, including swatting, biting, or mauling.