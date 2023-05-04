Indian TV Serial or Korean Drama: What Does an Indian Viewer Prefer?

South Korean television dramas which are dubbed as Korean dramas are renowned for their distinctive narrative techniques. In these dramas, one can find intricate plots, robust character development, and emotional intensity. K-dramas span a variety of genres, including historical dramas, action thrillers, melodramas, and romantic comedies. These dramas are known for evoking a wide spectrum of emotions, including laughter and tears from the viewers. The most-watched K-drama titles include "Crash Landing on You," "Descendants of the Sun," "Itaewon Class," "Goblin," "Reply 1988," "My Love from the Star," and "Vincenzo."

While the scenario of general entertainment is different on Indian television. Indian soap operas, also known as TV serials, are one of the most favourite types of entertainment on television in India. These series are aired daily in the evenings and sometimes run into hundreds or even thousands of episodes over the course of many years. Family dramas with intricate plotlines and vast casts of people are a common theme in Indian television dramas. Since music plays a significant role in Indian culture, elaborate song and dance sequences are frequently included in TV serials. "Anupama," "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," "Pandya Store," and "Naagin" are one of the most watched and longest-running serials on Indian television.

However, with the advent of online streaming services, the viewers have access to a wide range of entertainment cutting across regions and cultures. The arrival of services like Netflix, Amazon Prime etc have exposed the Indian viewers to the Korean dramas. These web entertainment services have also made it possible for the viewers to binge-watch their favourite shows. What sets Korean dramas apart from Indian dramas? There are many factors that portray the uniqueness of Korean dramas like storytelling style, characterization, culture, length and many more.

Characters in Korean dramas frequently have deep, diverse origins, individual goals, and difficulties. This enables viewers to empathize more deeply with the characters and get emotionally immersed in their experiences. Indian TV dramas can be more open-ended and drifting than Korean dramas, which frequently have a defined starting point, middle, and end to their stories.

In contrast to Indian TV dramas, which may sometimes have inferior production qualities, Korean dramas are renowned for having high production values, amazing filming, visual effects, and contemporary sets. One of the features of Indian TV serials that makes the viewer lose interest in the show is its never-ending plot, while Korean dramas tend to be shorter in length, with around 16–20 episodes per season.

An interesting fusion of Korean culture, traditions, and trends is frequently found in Korean dramas, which may appeal to the taste of a global audience. On the other hand, Indian TV serials sometimes tend to focus more on the traditional family values and practices relevant to India, which may not be appealing to everyone. It's important to keep in mind that everyone has different tastes, thus some viewers might like Korean TV dramas over Indian dramas, and vice versa. In the end, it boils down to personal preference and the kinds of narratives and cultural components that each spectator can relate to.

Also Read: BTS RM is the brand ambassador of Bottega Veneta