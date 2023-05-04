IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan coming to form is a massive boost for Mumbai Indians, says Tom Moody

Mohali, May 4 (IANS) While praising Mumbai Indians for acing back-to-back successful run chases in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody asserted Ishan Kishan finding his form back is a good sign for the five-time champions.

Kishan slammed a terrific 75, helped by seven fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 182.93 while sharing a match-winning partnership of 116 for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav to help Mumbai chase down 215 and beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

"Mumbai Indians have a very strong batting line-up, that is their strength. They are a fearless side in a run chase and they are proving it. The only missing piece in their batting was Ishan Kishan and his coming to form is a massive boost for MI," Moody was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Apart from Kishan, Suryakumar slammed a whirlwind 66 after coming in as an Impact Player for the chase. He hit eight fours and two sixes at a strikerate of 212.9 and left no area untouched with his trademark innovative shots.

Former India pacer S. Sreesanth termed Suryakumar Yadav as a mathematician for his ability to find gaps with immaculate ease. "SKY isn't just a batter, he's a mathematician. The way he carries himself is simply superb. He dissects the field like a mathematician uses a compass and a protractor on the paper."

"He makes those calculations brilliantly inside his sharp mind and makes full use of the dimension of the ground, the pace of the bowler, etc. He literally knows exactly where the fielder is and where the gaps are. He's so precise. They say 'sky is the limit' but for Surya, even SKY is not the limit."

Sreesanth further added that Mumbai have come back on the winning track and it will be difficult for other teams to stop their winning juggernaut in IPL 2023.

"Once Mumbai Indians taste victory, there's no stopping them. They have a long history of success. They've done it in the past and can repeat it."

Mumbai's next game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the second part of the 'El Clasico' clash of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

