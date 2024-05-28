Ratnagiri Jets unveil new jersey ahead of Maharashtra Premier League Season 2

Pune, May 28 (IANS) Defending champions of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) Season 2, Ratnagiri Jets unveiled new colors that the team will don against Kolhapur Tuskers on the June 2, here at MCA International Stadium, in a repeat of last year’s finals.

In the new jersey design, the color blue symbolises the vast and powerful sea, reflecting the team's strength and resilience. The single gold star on the chest proudly commemorates the championship cup the team won last year, celebrating the victory and inspiring future triumphs. Additionally, the gold jets emblazoned on the jersey embody the dynamic energy and power that define the Ratnagiri Jets.

The jersey was unveiled in a press conference held on Monday in the presence of Rajan Navani, Owner, Ratnagiri Jets and Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys, Rakesh Navani, Owner, Ratnagiri Jets & Finance Director, JetSynthesys Praful Chandawarkar, CEO, Ratnagiri Jets, Ranjit Pande, Head Coach, Ratnagiri Jets, Azim Kazi, Captain, Ratnagiri Jets along with the rest of the squad.

"Ratnagiri Jets stands for aiming higher and excellence and the team perfectly embodies this motto. JetSynthesys believes in all year-round development of the current crop and is constantly scouting players that can perform for Ratnagiri Jets in the future. We wish the team the best of luck and look forward to an exciting season," said Rajan Navani, Owner, Ratnagiri Jets.

"We look forward to the new challenges that Season 2 of the Maharashtra Premier will present but are confident in the preparations to aim higher as Ratnagiri Jets. We wish the team the best of luck and back them for the season," Rakesh Navani, Owner, Ratnagiri Jets said.

Ratnagiri Jets' complete squad boasts of serious talent in all three departments mixed with both experience and talent. Led by Azim Kazi, the complete squad consists of Abhishek Pawar (WK), Akhilesh Gawale, Dhiraj Phatangare, Divyang Hinganekar, Kiran Chormale, Krish Shahapurkar, Kunal Thorat, Nikhil Naik (WK), Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Kamal, Pradeep Dadhe, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sahil Churi, Sangram Bhalekar, Satyajeet Bacchav, Tushar Shrivastav, Vaibhav Chowghule, Vijay Pawale, Yash Borkar and Yogesh Chavan.

"After a successful auction and time to prepare, the team is extremely balanced and ready in all aspects for the upcoming edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. Our ideology has always been to play to the best of our abilities, it is what took us to pole position in the first edition and we look forward to continuing to play in the same manner. Ratnagiri Jets has always placed importance to the processes and preparation and we are confident in all the work that has gone before the season starts," head coach Ranjit Pande said.

Captain Azim Kazi added, "We are looking forward to the league, the preparation has been excellent. The team has been playing together really well with everyone waiting to take responsibility for their roles once the matches begin. The fans are in for another good season and we hope that they back the Ratnagiri Jets as much as they did in the previous edition."

