Housefull 5 Movie OTT Release: Streaming Date, Platform, Climax Versions, and More!

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar scored a giant hit at the box office with an unexpected film, Housefull 5. The film, released amid fewer expectations, is now gearing up to breach the Rs.200 crore mark worldwide and is looking set to collect more than Rs.250 crore in its lifetime run. This performance is a much-needed breakthrough for Akshay Kumar, who has been struggling to land a solid film in recent times despite trying with multiple films.

At one point, fans even demanded a slow pace to avoid overwhelming audiences with consecutive releases. But Akshay continued to do what he believed in, and that finally paid off. The main USP of Housefull 5 was the two climaxes, which were revealed during the promotions by Sajid Nadiadwala, and that attracted many audiences to the movie.

Since the plot is a murder mystery, audiences wanted to know who the killer was in both versions, and this resulted in a good increase in ticket sales. Housefull 5's solid weekday collections indicate that the film is poised to become one of the year's biggest hits in Hindi cinema.

Housefull 5 OTT Release: Full Details Revealed!

Although the movie's streaming release on OTT is still some time away, fans are generally curious about its digital debut. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the rights for Housefull 5; it will take eight weeks or more for the movie to be released on the streaming giant.

Now, another intriguing point is which version of the climax will be presented to OTT audiences. There are two versions of the climax that were made available to audiences, and the same will most likely happen to Housefull 5's streaming release as well. Since Housefull 5 released in the theaters on 6th June, its OTT debut will most likely happen in the first week of August, according to the eight-week window.

It remains to be seen if the makers want to push this further and make the film available in the second week of August, considering how great the box office collections are and also the Independence Day factor, which works wonders not just for theaters but also for streaming.