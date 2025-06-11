Thug Life OTT Release : Netflix To Prepone After Disappointing Box Office Run

If reports are anything to go by, the much-hyped Tamil gangster drama Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, may arrive on Netflix earlier than expected. Originally, the streaming giant had planned to premiere the film eight weeks after its theatrical release. However, following the film’s underwhelming performance at the box office and lukewarm audience response, Netflix is reportedly reconsidering the wait.

Thug Life, which also features Simbu, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Nasser, has earned around ₹85 crore worldwide since its release. Despite the star-studded cast and music by AR Rahman, the film has failed to meet audience expectations and has drawn mixed reviews.

Before the release, Kamal Haasan had confirmed that Netflix would stream the film after an eight-week theatrical run. He called it a “pragmatic” move aimed at supporting the film industry. But with the movie struggling to sustain momentum at the box office, the platform may now fast-track its digital debut.

Though the revised OTT release date has not been officially announced, sources suggest that discussions are ongoing, and fans might get to watch Thug Life on Netflix much sooner than initially planned.

The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.