HIT 3 OTT Release - Nani's Film Trending on Netflix

HIT: The Third Case, the third film in the popular HIT series, is now a big hit on Netflix. It started streaming on May 29 and is currently trending at No.1 in India and 7 other countries. It is also in the Top 10 in 23 countries, showing strong global success.

The movie stars Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a police officer who moves to the HIT unit in Visakhapatnam. He starts working on a difficult murder case. As the story goes on, it is revealed that Arjun is actually in jail and is telling his past story to another prisoner. This leads to the discovery of a secret undercover mission to catch a dangerous gang.

The film was released in theatres on May 1 and collected more than ₹100 crore at the box office. It is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Actress Srinidhi Shetty makes her Telugu debut as the heroine. Other important actors include Surya Srinivas, Vishwak Sen, Adil Pala, Prateik Babbar, and Tisca Chopra. Adivi Sesh, the lead actor from HIT 2, makes a surprise appearance in the climax, exciting fans.

The biggest surprise comes at the end, where Tamil actor Karthi appears, hinting at HIT 4 and a bigger HIT universe in the future.

The film got an ‘A’ certificate due to violent scenes, which limited its audience in theatres. But now, with the Netflix release, more people are watching it. Reports say the OTT version has extra scenes not shown in theatres.

The music by Mickey J Meyer received good reviews. Director Sailesh Kolanu is praised for his gripping and suspenseful storytelling. Nani continues his strong run on Netflix, and his next film The Paradise is also expected to stream on the platform.