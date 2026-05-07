Friday OTT Releases: Vaazha 2, Dacoit, Bharathanatyam 2 and More to Stream This Week

This week brings an exciting lineup of Malayalam and South Indian movies to OTT platforms. From blockbuster sequels to emotional dramas and action-packed thrillers, viewers have plenty of new films to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 are releasing several much-awaited titles this week.

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam:

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam will start streaming on Netflix from May 8. The movie stars Saiju Kurup and is directed by Krishnadas Murali.

The sequel takes a darker and more thrilling approach compared to the first film, which focused mainly on comedy. The movie performed well in theatres and crossed Rs 25 crore worldwide. It is also special because it marks Saiju Kurup’s 150th film.

Vaazha 2:

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros is another major OTT release this week. The film will stream on JioHotstar from May 8.

The coming-of-age drama became a huge success in Kerala and quickly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The movie received positive reviews for its emotional story and strong performances.

Dacoit: A Love Story:

Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, will release on Prime Video on May 8.

The Telugu action-thriller also has a romantic storyline and will be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam.

Aadu 3:

Fans of comedy can now enjoy Aadu 3 on ZEE5. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the movie continues the fun and madness of the popular Aadu franchise.

The film mixes comedy, satire, thriller, and science fiction elements, making it a complete entertainer.

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK):

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) started streaming on Prime Video from May 6.

The movie stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and S. J. Suryah. This futuristic romantic comedy is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Love Mocktail 3:

Kannada emotional drama Love Mocktail 3 will stream on ZEE5 from May 8.

Directed by and starring Darling Krishna, the movie explores love, parenting, and family emotions. The story focuses on a man dealing with a difficult custody battle and emotional life changes.

Patriot:

Patriot, featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal, released in theatres on May 1.

The spy thriller has created strong buzz at the box office. Though the official OTT release date has not been announced yet, the film is expected to stream on ZEE5 by the end of May or early June.

This week’s OTT lineup offers something for everyone, including comedy, romance, action, thriller, and emotional dramas. With many blockbuster films and popular sequels arriving online, movie lovers can enjoy a packed entertainment week from home.